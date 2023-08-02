Between Ukraine and Russia is increasingly war of drones. The Russian forces have launched new raids in Kiev and Odessa while today the Ukrainian armed forces have denied involvement in the attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea. The fact is that in recent times the use of Ukrainian drones has intensified in Russian territory and on Fly. This picture is under the spotlight of experts and analysts who observe Kiev’s moves and counter-offensive and identify “psychological” issues in the Ukrainian incursions.

“The more intense use of Ukrainian drones within Russian territory up to Moscow I believe falls within the context of the Kiev counter-offensive – the general tells Adnkronos George Battisti, first commander of the Italian contingent of the ISAF mission in Afghanistan and member of the Atlantic Committee – It is clear that he is bringing the attention of the General Staff and of the Russian defenses towards the interior of the territory to ensure that the Russian population realizes that there is an ongoing conflict, which does not concern only the forces deployed on Ukrainian territory and the Crimea but the entire Russian population, as is the case in Ukraine. There is a question of a psychological nature: to demonstrate to the Russians that they too are at war but also that the Russian government is unable to defend its own society when these Russians manage to get within 700-800 kilometers of the combat. Therefore, all that security that was promised to its population is not there”.

Not only. “By striking within Russian territory, both emblematic civilian targets are hit, such as the city of Moscow with buildings that defy the height of the city of London and Manhattan, but also targets of a military nature such as command centers and the airport. Finally, with the incursions of suicide drones as far as Moscow – he underlines – the dilemma is created in the Russian Central General Staff of diverting some anti-aircraft defenses deployed in the Crimea and on the back of the combat zones to bring some of these defenses inside Russian territory to defend both the population and the symbolic civic centres”.

On the possible implications of the war, General Battisti warns: “At the moment the Ukrainian counter-offensive seems to be proceeding very slowly and with limited results and in the meantime there are significant losses of both soldiers and combat vehicles, including Western ones. It is very difficult to predict whether there could be a sudden development, Ukraine does not enjoy air superiority and has a troop-accompanying tactical AA defense that is not fully capable of stopping attacks by Russian helicopter gunships.” Moreover, the general recalls, “historically no offensive can achieve great success if it does not enjoy air superiority”.

For the general Leonardo Tricaricoformer Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the ICSA Foundation, “even the unmanned capability, i.e. relating to the remote piloting of aircraft or boats, demonstrates the coarseness and backwardness of Russia but also of Ukraine in the doctrine of use and in the consequent availability of modern and high-tech weapon systems.Inadequate means on both sides when instead the military world, especially the western one, has made significant progress in the use of remotely piloted systems so as to evoke, even in the General Staffs, the dilemma on the future of the aerotactic forces, whether they will be with pilot on board or completely guided by operators at a practically unlimited distance”.

“Some countries – Tricarico tells Adnkronos – have gone a long way in structuring advanced military capabilities in the sector, such as the USA, Israel and Italy. Others, such as France, are still chasing the leading countries, which have drawn the necessary lessons from the Balkan conflict of 1999, the real inaugural scenario for the military use of drones.From the video images and the few reliable news, it seems that the Ukrainian drones used in Russian territory have only one psychological function – underlines the general – to make people feel Russian citizens at war and not quiet spectators of a special operation of their army in Ukraine. It also appears that Ukrainian drones are currently not capable of flying targets of significant size or with mathematical precision deep inside Russian territory”.

“The whole thing then fits into a counter-offensive that seems to be short of breath by now, which seems to confirm the initial forecasts of being anything but decisive. In short, hopefully – he concludes – it would seem that the conditions are being created whereby even the most obstinate warmonger, Russian or Ukrainian, we must in spite of ourselves convince ourselves that a military solution to the conflict is not at hand and that therefore we finally begin to think about a negotiation and what kind of concessions we must resign ourselves to on one side and on the other other”.