Ukraine signs an agreement with the United Kingdom and secures military support from London. Kiev, however, needs substantial help from the United States to stand up to Russia in the war that has been going on for almost 2 years.. However, no signals are arriving from Washington. In the last 24 hours, the White House has announced a stop to assistance: there are no funds and we have to wait for white smoke in Congress, where a handful of Republicans in the Senate have so far said no to the new package.

The weapons for the country led by President Volodymyr Zelensky are part of a broader internal game, in a tug of war that continues while in the background the weight of the 2024 elections is destined to increase day after day. House Democrats have rejected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson's requests to introduce more severe measures on migrants and asylum in exchange for the release of aid to Kiev: on the contrary, the 'do ut des' continues and the solution to the puzzle does not seem imminent.

The Republican leader was very clear and explicit on the fact that he will oppose any new aid to Kiev if there are no draconian concessions requested on immigration, including the resumption of the construction of the Wall and the return of the “remain in” policy. Mexico” which was adopted by Donald Trump and repealed by Joe Biden.

Unacceptable requests for the Democrats who are ready to strengthen funding for border security but not to approve such severe restrictions in order to have the release of the 61 billion dollars for Kiev without which the White House has admitted it is no longer able to help Ukraine.

“It would be ridiculous, unfortunately this would be to the detriment of Ukraine,” said Democrat Mark Pocan, with fellow Democrat Juan Vargas saying that using Ukraine funds for Wall blackmail is “a non-starter for me and many of my colleagues.”

The consequences of American disengagement would be disastrous for Zelensky. 2024, according to Kiev's strategy, can also become a year of waiting to strengthen and adjust the war machine, while on the field the conflict has transformed into a very tough tug-of-war which has not proposed changes in balance and script for weeks: Vladimir Putin's Russia is in no hurry, it can pour man after man onto the front, absorbing the losses which have also been considerable over the last 12 months.

Ukraine, which could pass a new law relating to mobilization and enlistment criteria, is waiting for F-16s from Western partners to be able to 'close the skies' and stem Russia's push. Kiev is asking for long-range missiles, a further step compared to the Atacms supplied so far by America. In reality, at the moment ambitions are hanging by a very thin thread, that of dialogue between Republicans and Democrats in Washington.

The stalemate is there for all to see. Adding the exclamation point is Donald Trump, who in less than a year could return to the White House as president with an approach to international politics yet to be deciphered. In the 'usual' attack on Joe Biden, Trump hinted at the prerequisites for a reversal compared to the current course: “Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel and Yemen, but nothing on the southern border, this makes a lot of sense”.