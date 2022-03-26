“President Biden made a very clear speech, he used strong words” and “let us remember that on the other side Putin uses bombs, he is hitting cities in a country that he has invaded with his army”. This was stated by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, speaking to In Onda on La7 after the speech by the American president from Warsaw. From Poland, Joe Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine and returned to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin. “NATO and the European Union are compact and strong and when they are compact and strong they also defend Italy better,” Di Maio said.

“Yesterday, as you saw from Ukrainian President Zelensky’s chief of staff, the news came that Ukraine welcomes Italy as one of the guarantors of the agreement between Russia and Ukraine when it will be there” and “this shows that we have not been at all marginal in this period “, Di Maio said, adding” at best we were discreet, we talked a lot, worked a lot, we worked with diplomacy “.

Di Maio referred to Turkey, “we heard the Chinese, the Israelis, we worked closely with Macron and Scholz, with the United States” and President Draghi’s “phone call to Putin at this moment goes in the direction of coordination. European “to” ask Putin for a ceasefire and allow us to evacuate civilians “, the” people who are dying under his bombs “and” I believe it is sacrosanct “. “Italy – he specified – has never closed contacts of any kind with any partner in this period” continuing to work for “the goal of peace”.