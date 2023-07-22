“The Crimean bridge must be neutralized”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, underlining that the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, bombed in recent days, “is not only a logistic route, it is the route used to feed the war with munitions, and this is done on a daily basis,” Zelensky said at the Aspen Security Forum, where he appeared on video.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in an action that Ukraine, its allies and various international bodies have condemned as illegal. Zelensky called the bridge an extension of that Russian breach, calling it “an enemy structure built outside the lawoutside international law and all applicable rules”.

“So understandably this is our goal – he added – Any target that brings war, not peace, must be neutralized”.

The Kerch bridge was already damaged in October last year, when an explosion – attributed by Russia to a Ukrainian attack – destroyed part of the infrastructure, hindering the supplies of weapons and equipment that from the Crimea should have reached Russian troops in southern Ukraine. Zelensky once again also reiterated that the goal of his government is to “recover the whole of Crimea”. “It is our sovereign territory, an inalienable part of our nation,” he said.

WHEAT AGREEMENT

Zelensky said in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday that he “coordinated efforts” to restore the Black Sea wheat deal. “Due to Russia’s actions, the world is once again on the verge of a food crisis,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Twitter. “A total of 400 million people in many countries in Africa and Asia are at risk of hunger. Together, we must avoid a global food crisis.”

Zelensky said he thanked his Turkish counterpart “for the fruitful meeting” held in Istanbul earlier this month, as well as for Turkey’s “principled stance on Ukraine’s membership” of NATO. The Ukrainian leader also said that he had requested Erdogan’s assistance in the exchange of prisoners of war and that he had discussed his peace plan.

On Telegram, the Ukrainian president also declared that “there will be an answer”, referring to the Russian attack in which two boys were killed in the village of Druzhba, in the Donetsk region. “A girl born in 2007 and a boy in 2013 were killed”, denounced Zelensky, “only absolute evil” can commit crimes of this type. This “will give us even more energy for victory, even more desire for justice and to inflict just punishment on Russia for all the crimes of this war,” he concluded.