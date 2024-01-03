A sign of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia as the war heads towards the two-year 'milestone'. A major exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Kiev has been completed, the largest since the beginning of the conflict. Ukraine announced the return home of 230 soldiers and civilians, while on the Russian side the released soldiers numbered 248. The exchange was made possible thanks to the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, as it turned out.

“230 of our people. Today 213 soldiers and sergeants, 11 officers and six civilians returned home. I am grateful to everyone who achieved this result,” wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media of time we were able to conduct a very complex prisoner exchange… the UAE directly participated in organizing this process,” said the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrilo Budanov, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

Among the released Ukrainians there are five women, but also soldiers captured in the first phase of the war, on Snake Island, in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Mariupol.

From Moscow, the Ministry of Defense announces that “following a complex negotiation process, 248 Russian soldiers were repatriated from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. The return of the Russian soldiers from captivity became possible thanks to the humanitarian mediation of the United Arab Emirates”.