Gur, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, has claimed responsibility for the ambush in Mali, West Africa, in which dozens of alleged militiamen from the Wagner group, the company created by Yevgheny Prigozhin, died in recent days and protagonist of the first phase of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Andrii Yusov, spokesman for GUR, claimed that “the rebels received the necessary information, and not only information, that enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals.” The spokesman did not confirm the involvement of Ukrainian military personnel in the fighting or their possible presence in the African country, stressing that the agency “will not discuss the details at the moment, but there will be some in the future.”

Yesterday, the Guardian reports, a Telegram channel believed to be close to the leadership of the Wagner admitted that the group suffered heavy losses during the fighting in Mali. In a post, it said Wagner men and Malian forces had been “fighting fierce battles” for five days against a coalition of Tuareg separatist forces and jihadist groups, who used heavy weapons, drones and suicide bombers. Several Wagner fighters, including a commander, Sergei Shevchenko, were killed, the channel said.

Also yesterday, the Kyiv Post published a photograph that, according to the portal, had been authenticated by a source in the Kiev Defense Department and depicted Malian rebels with a Ukrainian flag, demonstrating a sort of ‘alliance’ between the parties with an anti-Russian function. The British newspaper also recalls the probable presence of Ukrainian forces in Sudan demonstrating how the fight between Kiev and Moscow has assumed a global dimension.

“For Moscow, the African countries where Wagner is present are just a zone of interest that allows it to seize resources (gold, diamonds, gas and oil) and the money goes to finance Russian aggression,” said Serhii Kuzan, director of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Center in Kiev, who said Ukraine may want to target Wagner in Africa to lower the group’s overall military potential and avenge war crimes.

Mali’s government, which has been battling various insurgent groups in the north of the country for more than a decade, asked Wagner for help after a military junta seized power in 2020.