Russian attack on Odessa in the night. One person was killed and 22 others, including four children, were injured. This is reported by Ukrinform. The cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was hit. “There will certainly be an answer to Russian terrorists for Odessa. They will hear this answer,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read also

“On the night of July 22-23, Russian troops launched another massive attack on the territory of the city of Odessa and the region. One person was killed and 22 people, including four children, were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Odessa,” the Ukrainian National Police wrote in Telegram.

During the night rocket attack, the Russians hit the Odessa region with at least five types of missiles: Kalibr, Oniks, Kh-22, Iskander-K, Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

“A significant part of the missiles were destroyed by the air defense forces. The rest caused the destruction of port infrastructure, at least six residential buildings, including apartment buildings. Dozens of cars, facades and roofs in many buildings in the city were damaged, windows were broken. In one of the central squares of Odessa, the cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was damaged by a Russian missile. Two architectural monuments were damaged,” the Operational Command ‘South’ reported.

The city administration has announced via Telegram, as reported by ‘The Kyiv Independent’, that the historic Transfiguration Cathedral has suffered significant damage. The building was partially destroyed and several Orthodox shrines were damaged. Rescuers dug out the Kasperov icon of the Mother of God from the rubble.

ZELENSKY

“Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, against a cathedral. There is no excuse for Russian evil,” Zelensky said.