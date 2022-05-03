“If you don’t stand up to the dictators, they keep advancing. Their desire for power continues to grow.” The president of the United States, Joe Biden, comments on the American commitment to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. “For the past 2 months we have continued to send resources and equipment to Ukraine at a rapid pace. We have made sure there is no interruption in the flow. Since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, we have been sending security systems to worth more than $ 3 billion. This is an investment in defending freedom and democracy: if you don’t stand up to the dictators, they continue to advance. Their desire for power continues to grow, “says Biden.” You are allowing the Ukrainian people to defend themselves without us risking entering a Third World War by sending American soldiers, ”Biden said, addressing the personnel of the Lockheed plant in Troy.

