“We are heading towards a dark moment in history and, just like in the 1930s, we are heading towards a global financial crisis that will lead to a global conflict. It is clear as sunshine. And the horror we saw in Ukraine will also come to Italy“. These are the words of Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former strategist, in an exclusive interview broadcast tonight at ‘Zona Bianca’ – the in-depth program conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi on Retequattro – and created by Maria Luisa Rossi Hawkins.

“Do all Americans think like Biden about the war in Ukraine? Of course not and rightly so. This war should never have happened. The Ukrainians were used as slaughter fodder,” says Bannon, according to whom this war could not have happened. happen during the Trump presidency. “If Trump had been president he would have seen that since 2014 the entry of Russia into Ukraine had already caused 14,000 victims and Trump would have sought a negotiation to avoid this new armed conflict. War is unpredictable and we are playing with fire. We are allowing a regional conflict to metastasize and become a global conflict. That’s why I think we need to be very careful that world leaders don’t push Ukrainians to their end. “

“I believe that NATO shouldn’t really be involved, much less the United States – he states – Even in the Second World War it was Hitler who declared war on the USA, not vice versa “.

“The Born – says Bannon – it’s a joke, this is a war between oligarchs and I have said it from the beginning. Women, children, soldiers, all these people will die and Ukrainian cities will all be reduced like Dresden and for what? There will be talk of giving back the provinces of the east to Russia, the position of Ukraine will be formalized, which will not be allowed to enter NATO, it will be said that it is part of the European Union but not as a permanent member. Ukraine will become a buffer zone with Turkey and India as guarantors, but did we really need six months of devastation and death to get to that? “

“I want to make a brutal comment on the American Congress, as on the Italian Parliament – he continues – It’s embarrassing when a guy like Zelensky quotes Churchill one day and talks about the Holocaust the next day, he goes back to Martin Luther King, he talks about Pearl Harbor and of September 11. And those clowns stand up and clap their hands. “

“Zelensky is just a man – adds Bannon – Yesterday he fired two of his generals for treason just because they didn’t think like him. He is a comedian and he is also corrupt. Ukraine is ruled by oligarchs just like Russia, it is ruled by the military, oligarchs and the KGB. Even in Ukraine the oligarchs rule, so we don’t give Zelensky standing ovations when he talks about Pearl Harbor or comes to Italy to mention, I don’t know, the Roman Empire. Anyone who has stood up standing on that occasion he should never be re-elected. Even the dead in Ukraine would say the same thing “.