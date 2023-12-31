Ukraine-Russia war, clashes intensify on both sides. After the Ukrainian attack on the Russian border town of Blegorod that left at least 21 dead, Moscow responded with a bombing which he targeted Kiev and the residential areas of the city of Kharkiv, where at least 28 people were injured. Among them also two children.

The attacks continued this night too when, according to what the Kiev Air Force announced on Telegram, Russian forces launched 49 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine, 21 of which were destroyed by the country's air defense forces. Most of the drones were directed towards the first line of defense, as well as civil, military facilities and infrastructure in the front-line territories, in particular in the regions of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and the city of Zaporizhzhia. The attack, the message also reads, was launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and from the Russian regions of Primorsko-Akhtar and Kursk.

In the meantime it has risen to 21 deaths, including three children, are the death toll from the Ukrainian bombing of the Russian border city of Belgorod. This was reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the region. “The number of deaths has risen to 21 people, of which three are children. 110 people of varying severity were injured, including 17 children. So far, various damages have been found in 30 condominiums, 344 apartments, three private homes, different companies and social structures,” Gladkov wrote on social media.

What happened in Belgorod

According to a report from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Belgorod and the region were shelled by Ukrainian armed forces on Friday and Saturday. The last one was carried out by two rockets with cluster munitions and a multiple launch rocket system towards the city center. The ministry said air defense systems intercepted and destroyed most of the missiles on Saturday.

Meanwhile, citing an anonymous source from the Ukrainian security services, local Ukrainian media reported that Ukrainian forces struck Russian military facilities in the Belgorod region. Joint activities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue as a “consequence of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and killing of civilians,” the source said. On Friday, Russia launched a massive airstrike against Ukraine, killing 39 people and wounding 160 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.