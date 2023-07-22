About 5,000 Wagner mercenaries arrived in Belarus. State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesman Andrii Demchenko said this, adding that the border with Belarus is secure and is being monitored for additional risks. Their presence poses no immediate threat to Ukraine. Demchenko said again that the number of Wagner men in Belarus was initially in the hundreds, but the mercenaries kept arriving. Nine Wagner columns have arrived in Belarus so far, following Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s failed mutiny against the Kremlin.

Read also

Is exactly the leader and founder of the Wagner group legally registered the company Concord Management and Consulting Llc in Belarus. This was announced by the Interfax news agency, explaining that it is a “real estate property management” company which was registered on July 19 in the village of Tsel, in the Osipovichi district, where the Wagner group mercenary camp is located.

The details of the company are then contained in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs of the Ministry of Justice of Belarus, says the Reform.by website. The company has an authorized capital of 200 Belarusian rubles, equal to $80, and was registered by the Mogilev Regional Executive Committee. Prigozhin is referred to as the 100% “head” of the company.

In Russia, there is Concord Management and Consulting LLC registered in 2003 and officially employing 31 people. Of this company, Prigozhin is listed as the general director of the enterprise.