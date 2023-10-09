The partnership between Russia and Iran has strengthened in recent years and has been accelerated since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, emerges from an analysis by British intelligence which cannot help but reflect on the war that broke out at the first hours on Saturday between Hamas and Israel.

International isolation has forced Russia to redirect its foreign policy energies towards relationships previously considered less desirable “in order to obtain – as London emphasizes – diplomatic, economic and military support”.

Iran’s military aid to Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine has included “hundreds” of suicide drones, a “crucial element of Russia’s bombing campaign in Ukraine,” and artillery munitions. This agreement has now been extended to the delivery of the license for the assembly and production of these drones at a site in Russia.

Diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries have also intensified in recent months. And following the recent admission of Iran into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (which has included Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and since 2017, India and Pakistan), and the invitation from Moscow due to Tehran’s membership in the Brics, cooperation in various other multilateral forums will also increase.

Tehran recently disclosed that Moscow has invested $2.76 billion in Iran between 2022 and 2023. Economic relations will likely intensify as Russia seeks to ease the burden of international sanctions on Iran. its economy.