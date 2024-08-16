The Russian Interior Ministry intends to initiate criminal proceedings against two Tg1 journalists who made a report from the Kursk region, where an incursion by Ukrainian forces has been underway for days. This was reported on Telegram Baza, a channel close to Russian services, according to which it would be a criminal case under Article 322 of the Russian Criminal Code ‘Illegal crossing of the state border’.

Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini broadcast a report from the Russian city of Sudzha, on the border with Ukraine, which is under the control of Kiev forces. The report showed vehicles hit near the border and journalists spoke to local residents who remained in the city.