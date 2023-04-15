The Wagner group took control of two more areas of Bakhmut in Donbass. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry. “In the Donetsk direction, fierce fighting continued in the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut, ed.),” reads a note which states that “Wagner’s assault units successfully advanced, capturing two areas in the northern suburbs and south of the city”. The press release states that Russian army paratroopers are supporting the advance of the group of mercenaries.

