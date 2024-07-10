On Affaritaliani.it Three League bigwigs criticize NATO’s decision to further increase weapons to Ukraine





“The attitude towards the Ukrainian conflict does not change and therefore it will be difficult for the situation to change, which sees Russian troops increasingly firmly established within the Ukrainian borders. Especially since the transfer of weapons to Ukraine by EU countries has little practical impact on the outcome of the conflict”. With these words Roberto VannacciMEP of the League and vice-president of the Patriots group in the European Parliament, comments with Affaritaliani.it the increase in military aid to Ukraine decided by NATO.

“Until every effort is made to reach a peace negotiation between Russia and Ukraine, war, destruction, death and poverty will continue – as has happened in the last 2 years without any tangible result in favor of Ukraine – and Europe will pay the consequences of this conflict more than any other international actor. Orban’s recent international visits have shown that Europe can still play an active role in the search for this peace negotiation. Just peace, as some have called it, does not exist in the history of humanity, which has been based only on the peace of the victors. The great risk is that the frantic and obsessive search for this peace of the victors will lead us to global catastrophe. A negotiation is increasingly necessary: ​​now!”, concludes Vannacci.



Ukraine, Crippa (League) to Affaritaliani.it: “More weapons from NATO raises the risk of escalation. Dialogue with Moscow is needed”

“At this time, increasing military aid to Ukraine by NATO does nothing but increase the risk of a military escalation and direct involvement of the Atlantic Alliance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict”. He stated this while speaking with Affaritaliani.it the vice-secretary of the League Andrea Crippa. “The League has always loyally supported Kiev, as a country under attack, but now we need to open a dialogue and a diplomatic channel with Moscow to at least reach a ceasefire. A de-escalation is also needed to stem the economic damage of the war that has hit many European and Italian companies and families. The League hopes that the words of Pope Francis will be followed and that a diplomatic channel will be opened to at least reach a ceasefire”.

Ukraine, Romeo (League) to Affaritaliani.it: “The EU should praise initiatives like Orban’s”



“Investing in defense is one thing because it also means investing in the security of our country. Let’s not forget the southern front of Europe with all the problems of North Africa linked above all to the risk of immigration, used as a hybrid weapon, and terrorism by hostile actors. Prime Minister Meloni is right to give our country’s availability also to ensure that Italy counts more within the Atlantic Alliance in such a way as to protect interests in the wider Mediterranean”, he states to Affaritaliani.it the leader of the League in the Senate Maximilian Romeo.

“On the war front in Ukraine in the strict sense, Italy could propose, as we recently said in the Chamber, to be the guarantor, together with the most important allied countries, of the security and reconstruction of Ukraine in such a way as to bring us closer to peace. After all, it is now clear that a war that no one can win unless you want it to last forever, with all the consequences that this entails in terms of deaths and expenditure on armaments, the only way forward can only be diplomacy and the search for a truce. Many European countries, instead of tearing their clothes for those who try to mediate as Orban is doing, should praise certain initiatives. Like it or not, you have to talk to belligerent states if you want to reach at least a truce. Few wars end with unconditional surrender”, concludes Romeo.