The United States yesterday announced the shipment of the last military aid package of the year to Ukraine. A $250 million package. The US State Department made this known, recalling how US assistance “has been fundamental to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom from Russia's aggression”.

The capabilities provided in the package, underlines the US State Department, “include air defense ammunition, other components of the air defense system, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery missile systems, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition, anti-tank ammunition and more than 15 million rounds of ammunition“.

A coalition of more than 50 countries continues to provide critical support to Ukrainian forces. It is imperative, the US State Department emphasizes, “that Congress act quickly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future.”

Lavrov: “West raises stakes with long-range weapons”

“Despite the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 'counteroffensive', the West raises the stakes by continuing to supply increasingly lethal, long-range weapons to Kiev. NATO weapons are supplied, including cluster munitions and projectiles laced with depleted uranium “, says the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an exclusive interview with the Russian news agency 'Tass'.

Although the tragic events in the Middle East have moved the conflict in Ukraine away from the front pages of Western newspapers for some time, most hostile governments, Lavrov underlines, continue to maintain that “inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield is still a priority. Neither Washington nor Brussels refuse to provide assistance to the Kiev regime, understanding that without this assistance it is doomed,” he adds.

Lavrov drew attention to the fact that the Ramstein format continues to function, within which representatives of more than 50 countries monthly discuss Kiev's requests for the supply of military equipment and ammunition.

F-16 already at war? The hypothesis. Kiev denies it

Meanwhile, the F-16s promised to Kiev by the Western coalition could already be available to the Ukrainian armed forces. This is the hypothesis that Newsweek magazine relaunches on the basis of information acquired after the latest developments in the war with Russia, which began in February 2022. The rumors filter after a series of news that have not gone unnoticed: in recent weeks, Kiev has announced that it had shot down a series of Russian fighters – at least 8 since December 5th – and just over 24 hours ago it was able to hit the Novocherkassk ship moored in the waters of Fedosia, in Crimea.

In the absence of official announcements and confirmations, Newsweek 'connects the dots'. The Western allies have been promising the supply of F-16s, the US-made jets, for months. However, specific delivery dates for the devices were never indicated. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has always highlighted the importance of countering Russia even in the sky, to guarantee greater defenses and to launch more effective attacks.

In recent days, the F-16s have also been protagonists in messages spread on Telegram by pro-Russian profiles and channels, which referred to the use of the jets. From Kiev, no official confirmation. Newsweek, meanwhile, knocked on an American source. Answer: Ukraine is likely to have received the first promised jets. On December 22, Zelensky generically referred to the 'preparations' for the shipment of F-16s by the Netherlands, which promised a package of 18 planes. In several countries besides the USA, including the United Kingdom and Romania, Ukrainian pilots have been welcomed for training: the F-16s are different from the jets that the Kiev air force has had at its disposal and the aircraft will most likely have to be also adapted to the needs of the pilots.

For Kiev, obviously, the fighters could represent a turning point in a particularly complex phase of the war. The counter-offensive has not produced the results hoped for by Zelensky, Russia is able to send thousands of men to the front and is pressing especially along the eastern front, where it has recently claimed the conquest of Marinka, a city that no longer exists and has been reduced to a pile of rubble.

However, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, denies the presence of F-16s in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “The American edition of Newsweek published an article with incredible hypotheses about the presence of F-16s in Ukraine and even their probable involvement in the destruction of six Russian planes,” Ignat pointed out.