New US arms package to Ukraine. The White House will announce another supply on Friday, when President Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He announced he will meet with President Joe Biden, according to John Kirby, a White House National Security Council spokesman

Read also

“Another aid package is on the way which will mainly include ammunition that the Ukrainians will need for the systems they already have, such as the Himars,” Kirby said, without indicating the value of the supply. Biden and Scholz, he added, will discuss “additional support for Ukraine”.

BLINKEN-LAVROV – On the sidelines of the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi, the first meeting, albeit brief, takes place between the US secretary of state Antony Blinken and the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. “Put an end to this war of aggression, commit yourself to meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and lasting peace”, was Blinken’s message, as reported by the secretary of state himself.

“President Putin has shown zero interest in talking, saying there is nothing even to discuss unless and until Ukraine accepts and, I quote their words, ‘the new territorial reality,'” Blinken said. in the press conference.

Blinken reiterated to Lavrov that the United States would continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia “for as long as necessary”.

THE SCENERY – The new weapons will be used in a scenario which, judging by the picture outlined by British intelligence, thanks to the increase in temperatures, will be characterized by conditions on the ground that limit the movements of heavy vehicles and therefore “militarily benefit the defensive forces”.

“As Ukrainian forces continue their defense of Bakhmut, in Donetsk Oblast, rising temperatures are causing a slush, known in Ukrainian as ‘bezdorizhzhia’, to build up, limiting movement across the country. This generally provides some military advantage to the defending forces,” the document reads.

“Daytime ground temperatures have risen and are now well above freezing. As of mid-February, overnight freeze and daytime thaw conditions remain likely into next week. Warmer-than-average temperatures forecast for the rest of the year winter and spring will further reduce travel. It is almost certain that by the end of March, movement will be hampered to the max, after the final stage of the thaw. This will add further friction to land operations and hamper the off-road movement of more armored vehicles. heavy loads, especially on rough terrain in the Bakhmut sector”.