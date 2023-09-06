US warns Kim Jong-un: North Korea not to supply arms to Vladimir Putin’s Russia for war in Ukraine. The message, from Washington, was delivered by Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, after the latest news – not confirmed by the Kremlin – on the hypothesis of a meeting between the North Korean leader and the Russian president.

“We will continue to denounce and demand that North Korea honor its public pledge not to supply Russia with weapons that would kill Ukrainians. We have not seen “the North Koreans” actively supply large quantities of munitions or other military assets to the Russia for the war in Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

“I cannot predict what will happen in the end, I can only say that the talks are actively going on and the Russians have been carrying them on with increasing intensity, as reflected by the fact that their defense minister” Sergei Shoigu, “their number one in the military, got on a plane and flew to Pyongyang to carry out the project“.

The administration led by President Joe Biden has been “for a long time” examining the possibility of North Korean aid to Moscow. The hypothesis of direct contact between Putin and Kim is not so remote.

“We have also imposed specific and targeted sanctions to try to stop any attempt to use North Korea as a channel or supplier of weapons to Russia. We did so in mid-August – he added referring to the most recent measures – We have repeated the same concept publicly and privately to the North Koreans and have asked allies and partners to do the same.” Pyongyang “should honor its commitment not to supply these weapons”.