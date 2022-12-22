The United States confirmed their “direct involvement” in the conflict in Ukraine by hosting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington and defending Kiev’s right to carry out attacks in Crimea. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaking of ”further confirmation of the direct participation of the Americans in hostilities alongside the Ukrainian armed forces”.

Zakharova then stated that “the Ukrainian army has become a mercenary army with foreign instructors” and “with mercenaries coming directly from Western countries”.