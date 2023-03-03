The United States and NATO indicate to Ukraine the targets to hit. It is the accusation that Russia makes through a note from the Foreign Ministry, which states that “Washington and its NATO allies continue to constantly implement their geopolitical plans to destroy Russia”, supplying weapons to Ukraine, training its armed forces and “helping Kiev identify bombing targets”.

“Ukrainian officials have repeatedly acknowledged that all their actions are conducted with the approval and support of the United States and other NATO countries,” the statement said. , where a commando of Ukrainians allegedly infiltrated, “was committed with NATO weapons. This raises a legitimate question about the classification of those states as accomplices in such crimes and as sponsors of terrorism”.

“We have drawn appropriate conclusions from what happened. The Russian investigative bodies have opened an investigation. This crime will not go unpunished”, assures Moscow.

In the attack, Russian sources reported, two people were killed and an eleven-year-old boy was injured. The FSB and the Ministry of Defense have carried out “actions to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who have violated the border”.