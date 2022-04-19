Ukraine-Russia war, at least 2,104 dead and 2,862 wounded, the updated civilian death toll from 24 February last. According to the victims documented by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, among the 2,104 civilians who died, there are also 71 children, 39 girls, 60 boys and 333 women.

The latest attack a little while ago in the residential districts of Kharkiv. According to what Ukrinform reports, the toll is 3 dead and 16 injured.