Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un are “smart”, while Joe Biden is “weak”. Donald Trump returns to express his admiration for some leaders at a rally in Georgia, stating that the president “should refuse anything to do with Ukraine” due to the activities of his son Hunter Biden in the country.

It is interesting that Trump’s insinuations about the alleged illicit activities of Biden’s son, the reason for his pressure on the Ukrainian government which then led to the impeachment process, come after the Kremlin accused Hunter Biden of even having played a role in the phantom workshops. for biological weapons in Ukraine.

During the rally, Trump again had words of appreciation for Putin’s interlocutory – “They asked me if Putin is smart, yes it’s smart“- but he added that he made “a big mistake” by invading Ukraineafter making a “big negotiation move” with the troops on the border.

“It’s a great way to negotiate, putting 200,000 troops on the border – said Trump – was a big mistake, but a great negotiation move. It didn’t work well for him.”

And he had words of admiration for intelligence for other authoritarian leaders, Xi Jinping “who rules 1.5 billion people with an iron fist” and North Korean dictator Kim John-Un, called “tough guy”. “The smartest are on top,” he added of them.