Donald Trump believes he can end the war between Ukraine and Russia. If he becomes president of the United States again in November, with the elections for the White House, he thinks he can achieve his goal by convincing Ukraine to cede part of its territory. This is the scenario outlined by the Washington Post, based on information provided by people familiar with the 'plan'.

In detail, according to the newspaper, Trump's proposal requires Ukraine to accept the cession of Crimea and Donbass. Such an approach, which would have already been discussed by the former president in confidential meetings with his advisors, would represent a U-turn compared to the line followed so far by President Joe Biden's administration.

What Trump says in public

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly said he is convinced that he has a quick solution to put an end to the conflict: “Peace would be reached in 24 hours”, he said over and over again, arousing angry reactions especially from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, who invited the tycoon to Ukraine and urged him to verify firsthand, with a visit to the front, Vladimir Putin's willingness to negotiate.

In March, in one of his most recent interviews, the tycoon said: “I would say certain things to each of them, I wouldn't say them to the rest of the world and that's why I can't say more.”

What Trump says behind the scenes

Privately, according to the Washington Post, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine “want to save face but want a way out.” According to the former president, who aims to weaken the bond between Russia and China, the population living in some areas of Ukraine would willingly accept the transition under the authority and control of Moscow.

An agreement on this basis, some of Trump's supporters have highlighted, would end up legitimizing Russian aggression and Putin's approach. “I spent 100% of my time talking to Trump about Ukraine,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Putin, he says, “must pay a price: he cannot emerge victorious from all this”

Russia has annexed territories stolen from Ukraine in the war that began over 2 years ago, pushing beyond Donbass. Zelensky has so far always stated that Ukraine will not accept a territorial sacrifice as an epilogue to the conflict and has repeatedly referred to Crimea as an objective to be reconquered.

Trump's role before the elections

Officially, the Trump campaign does not confirm the plan. “Every speculation regarding President Trump's plan comes from anonymous, uninformed sources who have no idea what's going on and what will happen. President Trump is the only one talking about stopping the killing,” says campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, in a statement.

The figure of Trump is already central more than 6 months after the elections, as demonstrated by the opposition of a wing of the Republican Party to giving the OK to further aid to Ukraine. Kiev is waiting for Congress's yes to the 60 billion dollar package that has been stalled in Washington for months. The Senate has given the green light, but the House of Representatives has not yet started the process.

Zelensky daily reiterates the vital importance of supplies from Western partners and the stop to American aid is having clear consequences on the theater of war: Ukraine has been forced to fall back and retreat to the east, while day after day Russia is pounding the cities – with Kharkiv in particular in the crosshairs – with increasingly intense raids.