It was taken at noon Moscow time, 10 in Italy, on Christmas ceasefire in military operations in Ukraine announced by the Russian Federation for Orthodox Christmas. The truce will last until midnight (10 pm Italian) tomorrow.

Read also

However, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry MedvedevUkraine rejected “the hand of Christian mercy” by refusing to join the ceasefire ordered by Vladimir Putin and adding that “pigs have no faith and no innate sense of gratitude and understand only brute force”. However, this refusal will create “less problems” for Russia. “A hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians for the great holiday of Christmas. The Ukrainian leaders refused it. Our military engaged in the operation breathed a sigh of relief when they learned about it. There will be fewer problems “, wrote the former President and former Premier on his Telegram channel.