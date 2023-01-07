The ceasefire in Ukraine proclaimed by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the Orthodox Christmas, seems to be faltering. According to the deputy head of the presidential office in Kiev, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, some missiles have targeted a fire station in Kherson, in the south of the country. Witnesses also report artillery shells fired from pro-Russian positions in Donetsk, while the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, claimed that 14 missiles have been fired since the ceasefire came into force.

While several sources speak of violations of the truce by both sides, the Defense of Moscow nevertheless assures that the Russian army will continue to respect the ceasefire. “Despite the artillery fire of the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian populated areas and positions, Russian troops will continue to implement the ceasefire regime until midnight,” the ministry in a note.

AID – After Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine’s Central Bank received more than $32 billion in loans and foreign aid last year, equivalent to 16 percent of the country’s pre-war GDP. 40 percent of this figure came from the United States, just under 25 percent from the European Union, and 8 percent from the International Monetary Fund. Germany alone contributed 1.6 billion. The country’s GDP collapsed by 30 percent in 2022, due to the war.

007 KIEV – Russia is reportedly preparing to order the mobilization of another 500,000 conscripts in January after the 300,000 called to enlist last October. This was announced by Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, quoted by the Guardian.

According to the officer, the new conscripts would serve to launch new attacks that Russia intends to launch in the spring and summer in eastern and southern Ukraine. A signal, according to Kiev, that the Russians have no intention of stopping the war.

Moscow, for its part, has so far always denied preparing a new wave of mobilisation. Vladimir Putin said in December that “there is no point in talking about it” and considering calling up more reservists since only half of those mobilized in October are actually fighting.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON WAR CRIMES – Justice ministers from around the world will participate in an international conference in London on alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine. The British media reported it, specifying that the event will be held in March at Lancaster House and will be co-chaired by the British Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of Justice, Dominic Raab, and his Dutch counterpart, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius.

During the meeting, ministers will hear a report from International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan, who is currently investigating allegations that Russian soldiers committed war crimes during the invasion of the Ukraine.

“Russian forces know they cannot act with impunity and we will support Ukraine until justice is done. Almost a year after the illegal invasion, the international community must give its strongest support to the ICC so that war criminals may be held accountable for the atrocities we are witnessing,” Raab said.