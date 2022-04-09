“According to the city authorities, so far A total of 360 civilians were killed in Bucha, including at least ten children“. Lyudmyla Denisova, commissioner for human rights of the Ukrainian Parliament writes on her social profiles, denouncing that in the small town north-west of Kiev the Russians” had set up a real torture chamber in Yablonska Street. According to the survivors, the headquarters of Kadyrov (the Chechen leader, ed) was here. They shot people in the face, burned their eyes, cut off body parts and tortured not only adults but also children to death. ”

“The genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Russian Federation has new evidence every day”, writes Denisova, bringing in addition to that of Bucha also the examples of Mariupol “where mobile crematoria are working and the occupiers continue to clean the streets of the bodies of dead “.

“In the woods on the road from Gostomel to Irpen, the locals found a car hit by gunfire with a dead family inside,” reports the commissioner for human rights, who stresses: “Such actions by the Russian terrorist army fall within the definition of the crime of ‘genocide’ pursuant to the Convention for the Prevention and Suppression of the Crime of Genocide and Article 6 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court “.

The Ukrainian government has just established a special channel where it is possible to carry out the recognition of the victims of the Bucha massacre through photos depicting the bodies of civilians massacred by the bombings. The photos are intended to make it possible for family members and relatives to recognize their loved ones, so local news channels warn users not to open posts unless strictly necessary.