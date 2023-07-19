Wounded Pride, Russia Responds toUkrainian attack on the Kerch bridge with a massive bombing of Odessa and Mykolaiv. A full-blown retaliation against the second incursion by Kiev against the maxi structure inaugurated in 2018 to connect Crimea to Russia. The Moscow Foreign Ministry itself took care of removing any doubts about the motivation for the attack in Odessa and Mykolaiv, speaking of an act of “retaliation” against “structures in which terrorist acts were being prepared against Russia”. The reference is to the marine drones that hit Putin’s bridge.

Odessa, Russian missiles hit the port destroying infrastructure



The Ukrainian defense announced that it had shot down 6 Kalibr missiles and 21 Iranian drones that were approaching the region, but the violence of the Russians still managed to hit the city with “debris from the missiles” which “damaged the port infrastructure”.

For the president of the EU Council Charles Michel, these are lethal “food missiles” that directly affect global security. Ships traveling on the Black Sea depart from Odessa to export Ukrainian wheat: the agreement between Kiev and Moscow guaranteed a safe corridor for trade in cereals, but Russian President Vladimir Putin decided yesterday not to renew it. For this reason it would be a non-random objective according to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andry Yermak, who accuses “the Russian terrorist state” of wanting to “endanger the lives of 400 million people in various countries That depend on Ukrainian food exports».

The Russia however, she does not seem worried and promises to guarantee the supply of grain to her customers and to be on the contrary “ready to replace” the Ukrainian cereal by offering it “free of charge to countries that need it”especially the African ones. A difficult commitment to keep considering that the Odessa region hosts the maritime terminals that have allowed the shipment of over 33 million tons of grain in one year. All thanks to the fragile agreement that Russia and Ukraine had found under the aegis of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Moscow today informed Turkey of the dissolution of the coordination center of Istanbul wheat established following the pact and accused the European countries that, according to him, they would not have removed “the obstacles” to Russian exports of cereals and fertilizers. “We greatly appreciate Mr. Guterres’ efforts in trying to convince European countries to fulfill the obligations they have undertaken,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said while appointing the UN secretary general, but “unfortunately this did not happen”.

Words that add to not too veiled threat which Peskov himself addressed to Kiev and its allies when he argued that exporting Ukrainian cereals to the Black Sea without the “adequate security guarantees” deriving from Russia’s participation in the agreement may give rise to “risks”, because it is of “an area which is directly adjacent to the combat area”. Risks which, the Kremlin warned, “should be taken into consideration”.

It’s a delicate phase for Ukraine not only because of the failed grain deal and the attacks on the Black Sea. For days the military leaders in Kiev have been reporting a strong presence of Russian soldiers in the east, especially in the direction of Lyman and Kupiansk. Moscow is allegedly massing more than 100,000 men in this area and today declared that the units of the Western Group of Forces have advanced for a total of “two kilometers along the front and up to 1.5 kilometers in depth”. Despite the difficulties, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promises battle: «The Ukrainian flag, even if riddled with bullets, is alive, proud and free. And that means that every flag in Europe will be alive, proud and free.”

