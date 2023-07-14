The Pentagon confirms: cluster bombs delivered to Kiev

The Pentagon has confirmed that US-supplied cluster munitions to Kiev have been handed over to Ukraine, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said yesterday to the Cnn. “There are cluster munitions in Ukraine right now,” said Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, director of joint operations of the US General Staff, at a press conference quoted by American media, reiterating that Ukraine does not intend “to use the munitions clustered close to the civilian population, unlike the Russians”.