Who will be the victims of the “Putin purges” that many expect after the attempted mutiny of Wagner? First target, of course, the head of the private military company Yevgeny Prigozhinwhose plane returned to Belarus: according to Kiev, the services ofintelligence Russian Interior (FSB) have already received orders to eliminate it.

For Volodymyr Zelensky, however, it is Putin who takes the risk in the climate of uncertainty created after the events of last weekend. “Putin is now more threatened than me, there are more people who want to kill him,” said the Ukrainian president. But the mystery also remains on the General Sergei Surovikinsuspected according to some media of having been not only a sympathizer but even a secret member of Wagner, along with dozens of other senior officers. In Moscow they continue to circulate rumors of his arrestfor having been at least aware of Wagner’s plans for insurrection, and perhaps an accomplice.

In Ukraine and other neighboring countries meanwhile at loggerheads with Russia are spreading i uncontrolled fears that Wagnerexploded like a bubble, can spread its influence poisonous in the region, in the form of even rash actions by its former militiamen. However, there are signs that meanwhile the empire began to crumble – not only military – by Prigozhin. Some Telegram channels report that his Patriot media group, which controls three sites, has been shut down. As for the possibility of Wagner maintaining its military activities in Africa, Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov said that “it will be up to the governments of their respective countries to decide whether they are interested in maintaining this cooperation to guarantee security”. In short, Moscow says to wash your hands of it.



Prigozhin shuts down the Petersburg troll factory and sacks his media empire. Employee number one speaks, the director of Ria Fan Zubarev: the troll factory existed since 2009 JACOPO IACOBONI June 30, 2023

To know more: