Who will be the victims of the “Putin purges” that many expect after the attempted mutiny of Wagner? First target, of course, the head of the private military company Yevgeny Prigozhinwhose plane returned to Belarus: according to Kiev, the services ofintelligence Russian Interior (FSB) have already received orders to eliminate it.
For Volodymyr Zelensky, however, it is Putin who takes the risk in the climate of uncertainty created after the events of last weekend. “Putin is now more threatened than me, there are more people who want to kill him,” said the Ukrainian president. But the mystery also remains on the General Sergei Surovikinsuspected according to some media of having been not only a sympathizer but even a secret member of Wagner, along with dozens of other senior officers. In Moscow they continue to circulate rumors of his arrestfor having been at least aware of Wagner’s plans for insurrection, and perhaps an accomplice.
In Ukraine and other neighboring countries meanwhile at loggerheads with Russia are spreading i uncontrolled fears that Wagnerexploded like a bubble, can spread its influence poisonous in the region, in the form of even rash actions by its former militiamen. However, there are signs that meanwhile the empire began to crumble – not only military – by Prigozhin. Some Telegram channels report that his Patriot media group, which controls three sites, has been shut down. As for the possibility of Wagner maintaining its military activities in Africa, Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov said that “it will be up to the governments of their respective countries to decide whether they are interested in maintaining this cooperation to guarantee security”. In short, Moscow says to wash your hands of it.
Satellite images have also appeared from the Planet Labs agency of the new fields for Wagner built in Belarus, That The print he anticipated days ago. Allegedly, a tent city was built in one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Belarus near the town of Osipovichi. The images are dated June 15 and 30, 2023. The most recent photo shows that nearly 300 tents have appeared that can house at least 7,000 fighters. [jacopo iacoboni]
US general: the counter-offensive will be long and bloody
Kiev’s counter-offensive in Ukraine will be difficult, it will take time to achieve objectives and it will be “very bloody”. The Joint Chief of Staff of the United States, Mark Milley, is convinced of this, who stated to the National Press Club in Washington that the counter-offensive “is advancing steadily, making its way through very difficult minefields: 500 meters a day, a thousand meters a day, 2,000 meters a day, that sort of thing.’ The reports Guardno.
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane flew back to Belarus
An hour ago – at 8.53 local time (which was 7.53 Italian time) – one of Evgeny Prigozhin’s Embraer Legacy 600 business jets landed again at the Machulishchi military airport. The plane was tracked by the Belarusian investigative project “Gajun”, and the tracking was independently verified by La Stampa. The aircraft has registration number RA-02795. La Stampa had previously reported the first landing in Belarus of two planes attributable to Prigozhinand the day after their departure for Russia (one in Moscow and one in St. Petersburg). [jacopo iacoboni]
Tajani: I hope that Belarus does not intervene. She has no reason to be except as an ally of Putin
ROME. «I hope that Belarus, although an ally of the Russian Federation and Putin, does not intervene in the war. It has no competence, it has no reason to go to war, it would only be a question of supporting the Russian Federation. I hope that common sense always prevails and that a solution can be found for the Russia-Ukraine war”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, questioned about it on Radio Rai 1
CIA chief Burns was in Kiev in June and was briefed on the Ukrainian plan
Washington. At the beginning of June, the director of the CIA, William Burns, was on a visit, a mission that has remained secret up to now, to Ukraine. On this occasion, Ukrainian officials revealed an “ambitious strategy” to regain control of the territories occupied by the Russians and start ceasefire negotiations with Moscow by the end of the year. Military strategists in Kiev have shown optimism about the goal of recapturing significant territory by the autumn, moving artillery and missile systems near the border line with Crimea, advancing further in the east of the country and then starting negotiations with Moscow for the first time since peace talks broke down in March last year. The Washington Post writes it, quoting informed sources. Burns’ visit, prior to Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s failed uprising in Russia, included meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top intelligence officials in Kiev. “Director Burns was recently in Ukraine, as he has done regularly since the beginning of the recent Russian aggression more than a year ago,” said a US official. The goal of the mission was to reaffirm the Biden administration’s commitment to sharing intelligence information to aid Ukraine’s defense. “Russia will negotiate only if it feels threatened,” said a senior Ukrainian official. But, writes the Post, it remains to be seen whether Ukraine will be able to implement these plans, with such a short timescale, and the CIA declined to comment on Burns’ assessments of the offensive’s prospects.
Zelensky: Our troops killed 21 thousand Wagner soldiers
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that 21,000 soldiers of Wagner, the paramilitary group founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, were killed by Ukrainian forces and more than 80,000 were injured. «The Wagners – he reports – had two categories: professional mercenaries and those mobilized from prisons, their cannon fodder. Our troops killed 21,000 in all and left 80,000 wounded.”
EU: Spanish presidency at the start, Sanchez in Kiev
Spain began the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union at midnight, the fifth time it has assumed this responsibility and which opens with a symbolic trip by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, to Ukraine to ratify the support of the community ‘ to this country in the face of the Russian invasion. Sa’nchez went by train to the Ukrainian capital this morning after taking part in the summit of EU leaders in Brussels where the trip had been announced: The prime minister declared that his commitment during the mandate will be to guarantee the ‘unity’ of Europe in support of Ukraine.
The Belarusian leader says nuclear weapons will not be used
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin’s staunchest ally in its war in Ukraine, said Friday he was certain Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed in his country would never be used. Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have acknowledged that some tactical weapons have arrived in Belarus and the rest will be installed by the end of the year. The Belarusian president, in a speech on the national day of his ex-Soviet state, said the stationing of weapons in Belarus was “my firmest initiative”. “As we move forward, we are becoming more and more convinced that the weapons must be stationed here, in Belarus, in a reliable place,” Lukashenko told a large-hall gathering in an online broadcast by state news agency BelTA, with many present waving red and green national flags. “I’m sure we’ll never have to use them while they’re here. And no enemy will ever set foot on our land.” Lukashenko, like Russia, has repeatedly accused Western countries of trying to destroy his state and says nuclear deployment is necessary to deter potential aggressors.
Russia: Burns telephoned Moscow, no connection to riot
CIA director William Burns telephoned the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, in recent days to assure him that the United States had nothing to do with the attempted mutiny by Wagner’s mercenaries. The Wall Street Journal writes it, citing sources.
