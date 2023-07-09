“Ukraine deserves NATO membership,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of the key alliance summit which will start on Tuesday in Vilniusin Lithuania.

Meanwhile, Zelensky returns from Turkey with five Azov commanders, whom Russia had handed over to Turkey in September on condition that they did not leave the country. «It is a violation of the conditions of the existing agreements. Russia has not been informed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov thunders from Moscow.

According to Turkish President Erdogan, “Ukraine deserves to join NATO”



The Vilnius summit will not yet result in Ukraine being admitted to the alliance, a US official said Friday, but support for Kiev and its eventual membership are high on the agenda.

Kiev says its counteroffensive is still developing slowly. US and Ukrainian leaders hope that the addition of controversial cluster munitions at the arsenal will help break through the defenses of Russia.

Local officials said a Russian attack yesterday killed at least eight people in the eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman, while the Russian border region of Belgorod came under heavy shelling.

