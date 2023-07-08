Bratislava, but especially Istanbul. The conversation with Turkish President Erdogan is the last stop on Volodymyr Zelensky’s new international tour, who on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius on 12 July launches the final assault on doubts about Ukraine’s entry into the Alliance and collects new military aid. The Turkish president maintained that “Kiev deserves NATO membership” and hoped that the agreement on wheat could be extended despite Russian resistance “We have studied how to extend it beyond 17 July”.

While almost 500 days after the start of the war, the Kiev counter-offensive is not as fast as hoped. The blood trail does not stop, according to UN calculations, since 24 February 2022 the war has killed over 9,000 Ukrainian civilians, including 500 children. And attention remains high on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, on which the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi has in any case spoken of “progress” regarding the inspection of various areas of the plant, where Ukraine claims that the Russians have placed possible explosive devices.

“It was a very difficult but necessary decision, Ukraine is short of ammunition and needs it”: US President Joe Biden breaks the delay and authorizes the shipment of the controversial cluster munitions to Kiev, ignoring the embarrassment of allies such as Germany and France, the appeals of civil rights activists, the opposition of the UN, the discontent of many dem and the threat of Moscow: “It would be a dangerous escalation”, thundered the Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya , forgetting that the Moscow army has been using them since the beginning of the conflict. Instead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanks on Twitter.

In the field those territories in Bakhmut, in Donetsk, which were occupied by the Russians are now no longer. In the area around the town disputed for months between the Ukrainian army and the Wagner group – assured Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian land forces -, the armed forces of Kiev “are making progress and are advancing”.

To know more

THE REPORT – Resistance Ukraine, 500 days under the bombs

THE ANALYSIS – The conflict that makes you regret the balance of the Cold War