The Kremlin is engaged in a tour of lives on Wagner sympathizers after the failed militia coup last week. Yellow on General Surovikinaccused of having played a role in the Prigozhin mutiny. According to Financial Timeswould have been arrested. But her daughter denies it. According to Bloomberg, it would under interrogation for several daysheld in an unspecified place, where they are allegedly asking him about his links with Wagner and Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Meanwhile, Moscow announces that the Wagner will not fight again in Ukraine. But a BBC investigation reveals that the private militia it is still recruiting fighters all over Russia.
And the Kremlin is freezing there peacekeeping mission Cardinal ZuppiThat met in the Russian capital Patriarch Kirill: “No agreement has been reached so far.”
CNN: Surovikin was a secret VIP member of Wagner
Documents shared exclusively with CNN suggest that Russian general Sergey Surovikin was a secret VIP member of the Wagner private military company. The documents, obtained by the Russian Investigative Dossier Center – a London-based investigative group funded by Russian opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky – showed Surovikin had a personal registration number with Wagner. Surovikin is listed along with at least 30 other top Russian military and intelligence officials, who are also VIP Wagner members, according to the Dossier Center.
