The Kremlin is engaged in a tour of lives on Wagner sympathizers after the failed militia coup last week. Yellow on General Surovikinaccused of having played a role in the Prigozhin mutiny. According to Financial Timeswould have been arrested. But her daughter denies it. According to Bloomberg, it would under interrogation for several daysheld in an unspecified place, where they are allegedly asking him about his links with Wagner and Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Russia, images of Putin surrounded by crowds and cheered by supporters in Dagestan on state TV



Meanwhile, Moscow announces that the Wagner will not fight again in Ukraine. But a BBC investigation reveals that the private militia it is still recruiting fighters all over Russia.

And the Kremlin is freezing there peacekeeping mission Cardinal ZuppiThat met in the Russian capital Patriarch Kirill: “No agreement has been reached so far.”

Russia-Ukraine war, the Zuppi-Kirill meeting





