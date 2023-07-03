According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar «Russian troops are advancing in four areas of the front line in eastern Ukraine amid ‘fierce fighting'”, adding: “The situation is rather complicated”. However, Ukrainian troops are advancing with “partial success” on Bakhmut’s southern flank.

The Russia it targeted the Belgorod region where the village of Dronivka was hit twice without causing any casualties, but damaging civilian homes and gas and electricity supply lines. Even more sensitive is the objective that would have been touched in the Krasnodar region, in the south of the country. An explosion occurred near the Moscow Air Force base in Primorsk-Akhtarsk, leaving a crater 10 meters in diameter and about 4 meters deep on the ground. According to Kiev from there the drones and missiles that attack Ukraine leave and who sadly made themselves protagonists again last night.

The brutality of the Russians does not stop even while it is going on in the country the showdown after the Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted march on Moscowthe head of the Wagner Group. Some Moscow media reported that the mercenaries allegedly received over 17.5 billion euros from the Russian statedivided into government contracts and services provided by the Concord holding in the hands of Putin’s ex-cook. Prigozhin could pay dearly for the choice to challenge the Kremlin, but for his followers who have decided to make amends it could come the Tsar’s pardonready to send mercenaries to Belarus or absorb them into the ranks of the regular army after signing a contract with the state. The presence of veterans from Wagner so close to European borders now scares Poland. In Osipovichi, in the south of the country, Alexander Lukashenko would in fact be ready to host at least 8,000 mercenariesall within 200 km of Ukraine. Many more may come. So Warsawwhich in recent months has strengthened its army by investing huge resources in defence, decided to secure the borders with about 7,500 police, border guards and soldiers.

A concrete fear that joins the caution for a truce on the field that seems far away. “There is no peace plan, no mediation,” he repeats Cardinal Matteo Zuppi after the mission in Kiev and Moscow, but the hope and the “great aspiration” is that “the violence will end and that human life can be spared, starting with the defense of the smallest”.

To know more:

The report – Bakhmut Slaughterhouse, where Ukrainian troops try to retake lost territory

The day – What happened yesterday