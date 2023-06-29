It dug relentlessly under the rubble of Kramatorsk restaurant, in eastern Ukraine, hit by a Russian attack on Tuesday evening along with a commercial area. THE 11 lifeless bodies have been extracted so far while 7 people were saved and 56 were injured, including a baby not even a year old. Also in the list of the dead appear children: one born in 2012 and 14-year-old twin girls Yuliya and Anna Aksenchenko. According to Ukrainian authorities, the Russians fired S-300 missiles known to lack the ability to accurately hit ground targets and damaged 18 multi-story buildings and 65 houses, 5 schools and 2 kindergartens. “Once again, Russia continues to violate international law and commit war crimes,” commented EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Moscow has rejected all the accusations, denying its intention to hit civilian structures and stating that it had targeted “the temporary deployment point of the commanders of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

meanwhile aWall Street Journal indiscretion revealed that the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, he planned to capture Russian military leaders in the armed revolt he led on June 24th. According to the US newspaper, floors of Putin’s ex-cook however, they were discovered byintelligence Russian and Wagner had been forced to take action sooner than expected.

And in the meantime, according to the Moscow Timesthe general Sergey Surovikin, close to Prigozhin, was allegedly arrested. He would have known about the mutiny plans, although it is still unclear how much he was involved. This was stated by the unidentified “US officials” quoted by the New York Times, while Moscow is still far from having fully clarified what happened last weekend, the level of responsibility and the dimensions of the clash of power. The Kremlin has dismissed such rumors as mere “speculation”.

Lukashenko Appears On Video And Admits Saving Prigozhin From Putin: ‘She Wanted Him Dead’





What remains unknown is what the militia now orphaned of their leader will do. “The group continues to work calmly and a new direction opens up: the Republic of Belarus,” a fighter informs via Telegram, underlining that “the distance from the Belarusian border to Kiev is short”. However, most of the “Wagnerites” do not seem to have moved from the occupied territories to the Luhansk region yetaccording to information in the possession of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who welcomed Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Kiev on Wednesday.

Day of visits also in Moscow where the Cardinal Zuppi, special envoy of the Pope, has started his peace mission in Russia. Although the Kremlin “appreciates the Vatican’s efforts and initiatives to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis”, Zuppi was not granted an interview with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Instead of him, Putin wanted his trusted adviser Yuriy Ushakov. Finally, the comments on his weakness after the Wagner revolt did not stop around the Russian leader. “I think the countdown has begun for him,” said the head of Ukraine’s bureau Andriy Yermak. No less direct was the President of the United States Joe Biden: «He is losing the war at home. He has become a bit of a pariah in the world ». In a showdown the Russian leader sent off

