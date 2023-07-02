He takes the field the director of the CIA, William Burnsspeaking to the Ditchley Foundation, a non-profit, in England, where he likened the paramilitary mutiny led by Evgeny Prigozhin to the chaos that drove Russia into the revolution of 1917. And this would have shown the devastating effects of the Russian president’s policy Vladimir Putin on military forces, taking away their authority. For months, Burns explained, Prigozhin publicly insulted Russian military leaders and without Putin responding to defend them. “It is striking – he added – how Prigozhin preceded his action by public accusations in the Kremlin of having used false motivations to justify the invasion of Russia”. The war and the allegations of the Wagner groupaccording to the theory of the director of US intelligence, would have provoked a disaffection in the top managementremained motionless in front of the paramilitary march towards Moscow, then suspended after the mediation of the President of Belarus Alexnder Lukashenko.

Burns has Still underlined that discontent with the war in Ukraine has provided a «unique occasion” for the recruitment of spies in Russia and proposed to take advantage of it. Specifically, Burns referred to a recent initiative on the popular Russian social network Telegram which explains to Russians how to contact the CIA safely via the dark web and which has already had 2.5 million views in just one week.

Furthermore according to the Washington Post in June Burns would have accomplished a top secret trip in Ukraine. And there, the Kiev authorities would have explained to him «an ambitious strategy to reconquer the occupied territories» and then «open by the end of the year ceasefire negotiations with Moscow».

But while we talk about possible plans and strategies, a harsh warning about the terrible reality of war comes by General Mark Milley. There Ukrainian counteroffensive will be «very difficult», «very long» and «very, very bloody», said the US Chief of Staff adding that the US is still deciding whether to send ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine. But you also touched on another very delicate topic: that of possible supplies of cluster munitions to Kiev. Providing these weapons to Ukraine would break another taboo: indeed there were cluster bombs banned by an international convention. A proposal that risks creating divisions and controversies.

