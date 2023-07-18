Putin ends the wheat deal brokered a year ago by Türkiye. Alarm in the world on the humanitarian consequences of the stop to ships with Ukrainian cereals. The EU and NATO condemn, the US define the Russian stop “an act of cruelty”. “Millions of people will pay the price,” says the UN. “Using wheat as a weapon is an offense against humanity,” says Prime Minister Meloni. «The agreement on wheat can and must continue to work, without Russia» says Zelensky, who, after hearing the secretary general of the United Nations adds: «I have agreed with Guterres to work together and with the responsible states to restore security food and food supply through the Black Sea routes’.

Meanwhile, Moscow accuses “the terrorist regime of Kiev” for the attack on the bridge in Crimea and also indicates the “direct participation of US and British secret services and politicians”. After Kiev and Moscow, Pope Zuppi’s envoy is in Washington to discuss the situation in Ukraine, tomorrow he will be received at the White House by President Biden.

