Russia accuses Ukraine of «nuclear terrorism» and calls on the international community, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Organization (UN) to pay «maximum attention» and condemn the «irresponsible behavior of Kiev» which could lead to a «nuclear catastrophe in Europe». The accusation refers to what happened on Friday, when a Ukrainian drone allegedly fell in Kurchatov, in the Kursk region of Russia, where a nuclear power plant is located. Meanwhile, during a conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to express concerns about the renewal of thewheat deal, expiring on the following 17 July. Putin stressed that the main purpose of the agreement, namely the supply of grain to needy countries, including the African continent, has not been achieved, and the obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizers have not been removed as foreseen in the agreements. From China, it was announced that the Chinese and Russian militaries will soon hold joint exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan, as part of the annual cooperation plan between the two countries. In Ukraine, the president Volodymyr Zelensky continues its intense diplomatic activity, hosting an unannounced visit by the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. Zelensky stressed that the end of the war will directly depend on comprehensive support for Ukraine and that they’re doing everything they can to make it as intense and meaningful as possible. These words are an indirect response to the concerns of some parts of Europe who are hesitant to continue to deliver military aid to Ukraine, as highlighted by the Bulgarian president Rumen Radev, who believes that it is precisely Kiev that insists on wanting to fight this war.

