Russia accuses Ukraine of «nuclear terrorism» and calls on the international community, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Organization (UN) to pay «maximum attention» and condemn the «irresponsible behavior of Kiev» which could lead to a «nuclear catastrophe in Europe». The accusation refers to what happened on Friday, when a Ukrainian drone allegedly fell in Kurchatov, in the Kursk region of Russia, where a nuclear power plant is located. Meanwhile, during a conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to express concerns about the renewal of thewheat deal, expiring on the following 17 July. Putin stressed that the main purpose of the agreement, namely the supply of grain to needy countries, including the African continent, has not been achieved, and the obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizers have not been removed as foreseen in the agreements. From China, it was announced that the Chinese and Russian militaries will soon hold joint exercises in the Sea of Japan, as part of the annual cooperation plan between the two countries. In Ukraine, the president Volodymyr Zelensky continues its intense diplomatic activity, hosting an unannounced visit by the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol. Zelensky stressed that the end of the war will directly depend on comprehensive support for Ukraine and that they’re doing everything they can to make it as intense and meaningful as possible. These words are an indirect response to the concerns of some parts of Europe who are hesitant to continue to deliver military aid to Ukraine, as highlighted by the Bulgarian president Rumen Radev, who believes that it is precisely Kiev that insists on wanting to fight this war.
Russia arrests 7 people who had the intention to kill two prominent journalists
A Moscow court on Saturday handed down criminal charges against seven people “motivated by national hatred” for killing two top Russian journalists in a Ukrainian-backed plot, according to Russia’s Tass news agency. The court approved the detention until 14 September, on criminal charges of “hooliganism”, of five minors born in 2005 and 2006 and two men who were part of an organized group. The Russian security service has in fact announced that it has thwarted an attempted attack on the journalist Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia Today and of the Rossiya Segodnya publishing group, considered very close to Vladimir Putin. Seven arrests were made in this regard. A second journalist, Ksenia Sobchak, would have been another target.
Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of bombing civilians in Zaporizhzhia
Three civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a village in Zaporizhzhia, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration said on Saturday, while pro-Russian officials said Ukrainian forces bombed a school in the same area. Fighting has been going on for months in Zaporizhzhia, a frontline region in southern Ukraine that Russia tried to annex last year, though it hasn’t occupied its full extent. The regional capital, the city of Zaporizhzhia, remains under the control of Kiev.
GB: 18,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained
There are 18,000 Ukrainian recruits who have participated in the “Op Interflex” training program in the United Kingdom. This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense which published a video with footage of the training on Twitter. Launched in June 2022, the program “teaches Ukrainians to survive and be lethal in their fight against the illegal invasion of their land,” reads the tweet.
GB, Defense Minister Wallace will resign
The British Defense Minister, Ben Wallace, confirmed that he intends to resign, stressing however that he will do so at the next reshuffle. Interviewed by Sunday TimesWallace also said he will not run again in the next election. “I entered politics in the Scottish Parliament in 1999, I’m 24 years old. I spent over seven years with three telephones on my bedside table,” Wallace told the British newspaper again, who, an iron ally of Boris Johnson, remained defense minister with three different prime ministers and played an important role in the British response to the invasion of ‘Ukraine. In revealing the news of the resignation, Sky News highlighted how Wallace’s failed attempt to become NATO secretary general in place of Jens Stoltenberg, reconfirmed for another year in recent days, could weigh on the decision. In recent days, Wallace had also come under criticism for saying that Ukraine must show “gratitude” to the United Kingdom, after Volodymyr Zelensky had defined the fact that there was no date for Kiev’s accession to the “absurd” Born. “I believe that we have always been grateful to the United Kingdom – the Ukrainian president replied – I don’t know what he meant and how else we can be grateful”.
