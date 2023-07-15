The fate of the Wagner mercenary group hangs in the balance, and with it that of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Vladimir Putin claims to have met as many as 35 company commanders on June 29, just five days after the mutiny. And what he told the Kommersant newspaper seems to suggest that the Russian president no longer wants Prigozhin at the head of Wagner.

According to the Russian leader, many nodded to his words but Prigozhin rejected the offer. “No, the boys don’t agree,” he would have replied. It is impossible to verify the story of the Kremlin leader (which by the way does not appear in the official transcript of the interview made by the Russian presidency), but it seems clear that – after the most serious crisis experienced by his regime so far – Putin wants to appear at the Russian public opinion again as a strong leader who controls the situation.

Meanwhile, there is a question and answer between Ankara and Moscow on the wheat agreement, which expires on July 17th. To the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said that “Russia and Turkey are on the same wavelength as regards the extension of the agreement on cereals”, the Kremlin replied curtly that “there have been no statements on this point from the Russian side. The extension of the agreement, which allows Ukraine to safely export its cereals through the Black Sea, risks leaving the African continent without basic necessities.

“We hope that common sense will prevail in Moscow and that it will be understood that the African populations have nothing to do with the clash in Eastern Europe,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

