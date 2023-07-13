505th day since the start of the war. Ukrainian forces shot down a dozen Russian drones over the skies of Kiev overnight during the third airstrike launched by Moscow on the capital in three days, the city’s military administration announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. The toll is one dead and 4 injured. Among them are a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, both hit by glass shards caused by falling debris from downed drones. The head of the military administration of the city, Sergiy Popko, spoke of a “massive attack”, explaining that the drones “entered the capital from different directions”.

The G7 secures Ukraine with a system of guarantees and protections pending NATO membership which will only take place after the end of the war. “Kiev has never been so close,” said Secretary General Stoltenberg at the end of the Vilnius summit. President Zelensky collects the result and recognizes the line of the allies, but adds that “nothing counts as membership”.

“Ukraine will join NATO when conditions permit,” said Giorgia Meloni



In the final declaration of the summit, a sort of Cold War 2.0 is born: the Alliance redesigns its strategy and returns to defend itself against Russia, also looking at Beijing. «We have united the world to support Kiev. Compactness is a model for all challenges,” says US President Biden at the University of Vilnius. Lavrov’s reply: «NATO has returned to the patterns of the Cold War. Moscow will respond to threats to the best of its ability ».

