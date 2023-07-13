505th day since the start of the war. Ukrainian forces shot down a dozen Russian drones over the skies of Kiev overnight during the third airstrike launched by Moscow on the capital in three days, the city’s military administration announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. The toll is one dead and 4 injured. Among them are a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, both hit by glass shards caused by falling debris from downed drones. The head of the military administration of the city, Sergiy Popko, spoke of a “massive attack”, explaining that the drones “entered the capital from different directions”.
The G7 secures Ukraine with a system of guarantees and protections pending NATO membership which will only take place after the end of the war. “Kiev has never been so close,” said Secretary General Stoltenberg at the end of the Vilnius summit. President Zelensky collects the result and recognizes the line of the allies, but adds that “nothing counts as membership”.
“Ukraine will join NATO when conditions permit,” said Giorgia Meloni
In the final declaration of the summit, a sort of Cold War 2.0 is born: the Alliance redesigns its strategy and returns to defend itself against Russia, also looking at Beijing. «We have united the world to support Kiev. Compactness is a model for all challenges,” says US President Biden at the University of Vilnius. Lavrov’s reply: «NATO has returned to the patterns of the Cold War. Moscow will respond to threats to the best of its ability ».
Lavrov to the USA: F-16s are a “nuclear” threat to Moscow
The very fact of the appearance in Ukraine of F-16 fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons will be regarded by Russia as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with the Lenta.ru newspaper. The news is relaunched by Tass. «An example of an extremely dangerous development is the US plan to transfer F-16 fighter jets to the Kiev regime. We have informed the nuclear powers of the United States, Great Britain and France that Russia cannot ignore the ability of these aircraft to carry nuclear weapons. Ukraine will be regarded by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere,” Lavrov stressed. For Lavrov, the United States and its NATO satellites create the risk of a direct armed confrontation with Russia, which is fraught with “catastrophic consequences”. In the West, according to Lavrov, actions are being taken that repeatedly force Russia to point out the risks of a strategic nature, which are generated by an aggressive anti-Russian policy.
Biden in Helsinki for summits with the Nordic countries
The third US-Nordic leaders summit is held today in Helsinki, which will also see the presence of President Joe Biden. The event, which takes place after the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, is held in Finland, the latest country to join the Alliance. In addition to Biden and the Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto, the Swedish prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, the Norwegian one, Jonas Gahr Store, the Danish one, Mette Frederiksen and the Icelandic premier, Katrin Jakobsdottir, participate.
Lavrov: “The West, with its actions, creates an «existential threat» for Russia”
The West, by its actions, creates an “existential threat” to Russia, which will defend itself with all “available” means. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with the online newspaper ‘Lenta.ru’. “After the launch of the special military operation, the United States and other NATO and EU countries have strongly escalated the hybrid war against Russia launched in 2014. The aggressive steps of these hostile states create an existential threat to Russia. There is no doubt about that,” the head of Russian diplomacy stressed.
Kiev: 20 drones and 2 missiles shot down in third night of attacks
Ukrainian authorities say they shot down 20 Russian drones and two cruise missiles overnight in the third night of attacks in Kiev and elsewhere in the country. “It was a successful air defense operation,” Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said. “Twenty Shahed were destroyed, that is, all those launched were shot down. As well as two Kalib cruise missiles,” he added
Zelensky: “No territorial compromise on NATO. We will not exchange even a single village”
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has ruled out the possibility of any compromise on Kiev’s future NATO membership in the context of possible negotiations with Russia over the territories. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. “We will never exchange any status for any of our territories, even if it is a village where a grandfather lives – said Zelensky yesterday at the end of the NATO summit in Vilnius -. We will not give up our territories and we will never trade them for a frozen conflict. This will never happen. My position is clearly known to our partners,” he added.
Kiev: a dozen Russian drones shot down in the night
Authorities in Kiev said they shot down a dozen Russian drones in Kiev’s airspace overnight in Russia’s latest airstrike on the capital. The military administration of the city reports it on Telegram. One person also died in the offensive while 4 others were injured
Russian general Ivan Popov fired: “They got rid of me because they don’t like the truth”
A senior Russian general commanding military forces in occupied southern Ukraine has been abruptly sacked from his post after accusing the Moscow Defense Ministry leadership of betraying his troops by failing to provide sufficient support. General Ivan Popov was the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, which was engaged in heavy fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region. He is one of the most senior officers to have taken part in Russia’s bloody campaign in Ukraine. Popov said he raised questions about the “lack of counter-battery fighting, the absence of artillery reconnaissance stations and the mass deaths and injuries of our brothers from enemy artillery,” in a voice note posted to Telegram last Wednesday. “I also raised a number of other issues and expressed everything at the highest level frankly and extremely harshly,” Popov said in the audio message. “I had no right to lie, so I outlined all the problematic issues that exist today in the army, but they don’t like the truth”. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “signed the order and got rid of me,” the general also said in the recording, accusing the senior official of treason of the Kremlin.
Lavrov rules out that a peace talks are scheduled for July
There will be no peace talks between Moscow and Kiev in July. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denies rumors of a resumption of talks. On June 26, German television ARD reported that an international meeting on Ukraine was held in Copenhagen on June 24 “in conditions of strict secrecy” with the participation of diplomats from Western countries, as well as representatives of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. The same TV stated that official talks on the peace solution in Ukraine could be held in July. But Lavrov denies and dismisses this possibility: “We have not received any indication on the matter. There are reasons to believe that it is a fake news, given the persistent intention of Kiev and its Western contacts to escalate hostilities”.
Aircraft alerts across Ukraine for Russian Kalibr cruise missile launches aimed at the center of the country
An air alert is underway throughout Ukraine, including the capital Kiev, shortly after midnight local time (11 pm Italian) for what the armed forces on various Telegram channels describe as an attack by Russian Kalibr cruise missiles, directed towards the central Cherkasy region. But the alarm on the appropriate app also appears in intense color for the regions of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad.
Ukraine: air raid sirens in Kiev and six other regions
An air raid alert has been announced in the Ukrainian region of Kiev and in the capital itself. The Tass agency reports it. Air raid sirens are also sounding in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
