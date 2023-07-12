NATO freezes Kiev on membership and unleashes Zelensky’s frustration. The Ukrainian president “out of respect” lands in Vilnius – as scheduled – to take part in the Alliance summit but he would have wanted much more courage from the leaders gathered in the Lithuanian capital. The compromise found in the final statement, which sees the word appear “invitation” to NATO but only “when the conditions are met”he doesn’t like it at all. “Uncertainty is a weakness,” she thunders. And it will lead Russia to step on the accelerator of the war. It is up to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to explain (and defend) the position taken by the allies. The package offered to Ukraine is “strong” and will serve to bring it even closer to the coveted “membership”. There is the multi-year support plan to modernize the armed forces (worth 500 million euros a year), the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council (debuts today) and the removal of the Map to make the entry process more agile. “The future of Ukraine is in NATO”, declares the final communiqué in no uncertain terms, costing the Sherpas sleepless nights, engaged for days – assures a source familiar with the dynamics of the negotiations – in a fierce battle in the filing of “adjectives and adverbs”. But “it is absurd that no time has been set for either the invitation or for Ukraine’s accession,” Zelensky complains.

NATO summit, Zelensky speaks to the crowd in Vilnius square: “With Ukraine, NATO will strengthen”



For the Ukrainians, the struggle is measured in corpses and mutilations, and NATO are aware of this. “We understand his frustration,” assures a senior official of the Alliance. But there are reasons. The nature of the war with Russia, which imposes prudence (on the US and Germany primarily). And above all the need for reforms. “There isn’t one timeline for the NATO entry process, it is based on the achievement of conditions, it has always been like this», Stoltenberg reminds him. Which goes further. Progress is needed on governance, the fight against corruption and the interoperability of the armed forces. The package developed by the allies serves precisely this, to assist Ukraine’s march towards NATO, with a “regular review” of progress by the foreign ministers. The risk is that we do too little and too much at the same time: little for Kiev, too much for Moscow, little for supporters of rapid entry of Kiev, too much for those who would have liked even more tepid language: it is the ghost of Bucharest, the happy agreement on paper which then turns out to be bankrupt in reality. But the Zelensky cyclone does not only hit the now 32 (yesterday the go-ahead for Sweden) heads of state and government. Indeed, the Ukrainian president addressed a square packed with thousands of people in the center of Vilnius in the afternoon where, in the presence of the Lithuanian president, a Ukrainian flag from Bakhmut is hoisted while the national anthem plays. «NATO will make Ukraine safer and Ukraine will make NATO stronger», exclaims the leader of Kiev.

It is therefore in this atmosphere, not entirely idyllic, that the commander-in-chief Ukrainian, military ordinance T-shirt, meets the leaders at the gala dinnerfor a first round of clarification. However, there is no Biden, who skips dinner after “busy days”, the White House says. The opportunity to speak to him face to face will be tomorrow, the second day of the summit, full of bilaterals: Zelensky will see the US president, Stoltenberg and Michel, to then participate in the launch of the NATO-Ukraine Council. All that is missing to close the circle is the “security guarantees” being developed by the G7+. They will not be «promises of co-belligerency» along the lines of article 5, rather measures of political-military-financial assistance. So as now, but continued over time. A new disappointment? In reality, “the Ukrainian leaders are quite satisfied with the text,” assures a senior European official.

The EU will take part in the Atlantic Council on the last day of the summit and in Brussels they point out that for Kiev there is now a “complementarity” and a “mutual reinforcement” in the processes of joining the European Union and NATO. Not that that makes things any easier for Ukraine. On the contrary. Because bringing a post-Soviet backbone country to Western standards in the midst of a war of survival is a knee-shaking task. But the real fear for Zelensky is another, beyond his control: the possibility of negotiating Ukraine’s accession to NATO in negotiations with Russia. Kiev would consider this an unbearable betrayal.

