The allies have decided to eliminate the Map for Ukraine – or the Membership Action Plan, the path of reforms necessary to enter NATO – when the time comes for Kiev to join the Atlantic Pact. The package devised by the secretary general Jens Stoltenberg to allow the allies to go beyond the vague promise of the Bucharest summit in 2008 has therefore obtained the green light from everyone. Volodymyr Zelensky would like more: a clear mention of the invitation to end the war, without ifs and buts. The negotiations, on the eve of the Vilnius summit, continue. Yet it seems difficult for Ukraine to win. The USA and Germany, in fact, would be “unshakable”. For Washington and Berlin to engage now would not make sense, there are still too many unknowns. For example, the Ukrainian counter-offensive is advancing, but slowly. In Moscow every other day they also evoke nuclear Armageddon. Ukraine’s entry into NATO would have “very, very negative consequences” and would require a “firm” reaction from Russia, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated once again. In short, if the Kremlin does not have a veto on who can enter and who cannot – the allies agree on this – we need to advance with prudence. And the package elaborated by Stoltenberg to find a point of fall between the progressives and conservatives of the Alliance is judged “sufficient and balanced”.



Stoltenberg: agreement found, Sweden soon in NATO July 10, 2023

Vladimir Putin met with the head of the Wagner mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Kremlin on June 29, that is, five days after the armed revolt against the defense leaders. The news, anticipated a few hours earlier by the French newspaper Liberation, was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In that meeting – he reported – 35 people were present, including the commanders of the Wagner group, and loyalty to Putin was reaffirmed. The meeting lasted three hours, Putin provided an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and also of the uprising, then “listened to the commanders’ explanations and offered them further employment options”. The Wagner commanders “presented their version of what happened” and “underlined that they are convinced supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander in chief, and also said that they are ready to continue fighting for their homeland” Peskov commented. This is a new twist in the intricate story of the revolt of the Wagner group.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Ukraine – which for days has been announcing progress in recovering its territories thanks to the counter-offensive launched at the beginning of June – maintains that in Bakhmut “the enemy is trapped”. “The city is under fire control of the armed forces” of Ukraine, said the head of the land forces, Oleksandr Sirski, hours after another military spokesman in Kiev announced last week the recovery of 4 square kilometers on the outskirts of the city.

To know more

Background – Prigozhin on June 29 was in the Kremlin for a long time with Putin, the intelligence leak from France. No dismantling of Wagner

Background – Among Prigozhin’s photos stands out the charter of the “Constitution” of the Wagner Group, signed by him and Dmitry Utkin

Comment – The war has lost its objectives, the time has now come to negotiate

Reportage – Nato, Meloni’s pressing: “Now strengthen the alliance in Africa and the Middle East”

What happened yesterday