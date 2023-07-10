At the Vilnius summit, NATO would do well to talk about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and not to give Ukraine new weapons. “After all, the vast majority of Alliance members will be in the direct impact zone should anything happen at the plant.” To evoke the atomic accident, precisely in the days of the summit, is the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, habitué of provocations. The Lithuanian capital, to be on the safe side, will be armored and defended like never before. On the other hand, Russia has been accusing Kiev of wanting to attack the plant for days and Kiev rejects everything to the sender, arguing that it is Moscow that wants the disaster and is trying to cover its tracks with a textbook disinformation operation. Naturally, Allied intelligence services are monitoring the situation closely and so far there are no indications that the plant is at risk, despite the public alarms raised by Volodymyr Zelensky. However, he will be part of the more than 100 dignitaries, including leaders and ministers, expected in Vilnius (with what logic then the Ukrainians should nuke their own president is not clear).

Provocations (hopefully) aside, there remains the unprecedented effort to ensure security at the summit, which after all will be held 32 kilometers from Belarus and 150 from Russia itself. Germany has deployed 12 Patriot batteries to protect the skies, Spain the Nasams, France will patrol with Awacs spy planes and Rafale fighters (and while it’s at it it will deploy 4 Caesar self-propelled howitzers on the ground), Finland and Denmark will contribute with other jets, the UK with anti-drone units and Poland, together with Berlin, will bring in helicopter-assisted special forces; other allies are also sending equipment to deal with potential chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks. On the other hand, the guest list is immense.

Meanwhile, there are the heads of state and government of the 31 allies (plus Sweden), accompanied by the foreign and defense ministers, who will have an informal session during the summit. And we are already at 96. Then there are the four leaders of the Asian partners, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. So 100. With Zelensky, the Moldovan Maia Sandu and the EU leaders, the climb continues. It goes without saying that the police will be stationed in every corner of the city, so much so that the mayor of Vilnius has suggested that citizens go on vacation if they want to avoid inconvenience, given that large areas of the center will be completely closed. The most pressing fear is that of hybrid attacks. Some well-informed sources point out that, from 4 to 24 July, Belarus abolished the visa requirement with 73 countries around the world; a move that could herald a mass arrival of migrants, as happened in the summer-autumn of 2021.

Poland has also decided to play it safe and is sending a thousand men and almost 200 units of equipment from the 12th and 17th brigades to the east, on the border with Belarus, precisely to deal with any possible “attempt to destabilise”. Meanwhile, less than 48 hours before the start of the summit, Polish President Andrzej Duda met Zelensky in Lutsk, the capital city of the Volhynia oblast in northwestern Ukraine, where they visited the cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. The visit had not been announced and underlines once again the strong support that Warsaw is giving to Kiev, especially in its march towards NATO membership, which Poland supports without reservations. “Memory unites us, together we are stronger,” both presidents said on social media in joint words.

