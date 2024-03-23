One person died and two others were injured in a drone attack on the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov denounces it. “Drones attacked the Starooskolsky and Chernyansky districts – he announced via Telegram – One civilian was killed and two other people were injured in the Chernyansky district”.

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia: amid blackout and nuclear disaster alarm

Meanwhile, the threat around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is once again high after the massive raids on Ukraine conducted by Russia in the last few hours which did not even spare the country's main dam on the Dnipro river. It was “the biggest attack” on Ukraine's energy infrastructure “in recent times”, commented Kiev's Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko. Blackouts occurred in several cities and, according to the Kiev presidency, over a million people were left without electricity. At least five people lost their lives.