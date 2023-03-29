The Armed Forces of Ukraine have bombed Melitopol occupied by the Russians south of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine and as a result of these attacks the electricity supply to the city was cut off. This was stated by Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, occupied by Russian forces since March last year.

Tensions therefore remain high around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, who is on his way to the plant, denounced to CNN an ”increase in military actions” around the nuclear plant. For the Zaporizhzhia plant, the situation ”is not improving at the moment” and there is a ”growing increase in troops, military vehicles and heavy artillery”.

And instead The situation in the city of Bakhmut besieged by the Russians is ”under control”, in Donbass. The heaviest fighting is now concentrated in different areas in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian units have repelled the last efforts of Russian forces to advance and, notably, 24 Russian attacks have been repulsed in the past 24 hours.

RUSSIA – Meanwhile, the Russian armed forces began this morning exercises to test the new Yars ICBM. This was announced by the Moscow Defense Ministry, explaining that several thousand troops are involved in the exercise. “In total, more than three thousand servicemen and about three hundred pieces of equipment are involved in the exercises,” the defense ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Moscow has then confirmed the decision to suspend its participation in New Start even after the United States announced it would no longer provide Moscow with data on its nuclear forces. This was explained by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.

ZELENSKY – “The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we will not win.” Volodymyr Zelensky said this, quoted by the Guardian, referring to the positions of the Republicans, such as, without mentioning the former American president, those of Donald Trump, the next presidential candidate in 2024. According to the Ukrainian president, war can be influenced by the shift of political forces to Washington. He is also well aware that his country’s success has been largely due to international military support, particularly from the United States and Western Europe. However, explains the Guardian, some American politicians, including the Republican Trump, have questioned whether Washington should continue to provide Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid. Similarly, Florida Governor, Republican Ron DeSantis has suggested that defending Ukraine in a “territorial dispute” with Russia is not a significant US national security priority. Claim later withdrawn due to criticism received.