Russian rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. The raid that hit a five-story building, which collapsed after the bombing. At least three died, while four other people were injured. Emergency services teams have so far rescued eleven people and continue to dig through the rubble looking for survivors. Among the survivors was a pregnant woman, Ukraine’s state emergency service confirmed in a Facebook post. According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration it would appear that an S-300 missile was used in the attack.

Meanwhile, according to Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Operational Command, Moscow lacks the troops needed to open a new front in its war against Ukraine in Transnistriathe pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova.

Despite fears of possible Russian plans for Moldova, Moscow, according to Humeniuk, cannot transport the amount of forces necessary to create problems for Ukraine starting from a new front, because to do so it would have to cross Ukrainian or NATO airspace . And should a “desperate move” be made from that area, the forces controlling Ukraine’s borders would be resilient enough to handle it.

“Those forces now concentrated on the territory of Transnistria – said Humeniuk, quoted by Ukrinform – most likely follow with great surprise the news about their war potential spread by Russian propaganda”.

“Our forces are concentrated along the border and are adequate to contain the hypothetically possible threat should they decide to make a desperate move,” he concluded.