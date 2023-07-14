Cluster bombs, destined for Ukraine, have already arrived in the country. Confirmation came from the US Department of Defense. This was stated by Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, director of joint operations of the US General Staff, speaking with journalists, as reported by Ukrinform. “Cluster munitions were actually delivered to Ukraine right now,” he said.

President Biden said last week he made the “difficult decision” to approve the controversial transfer. Yesterday the news of the arrival of a Ukrainian general: “We just got them, we haven’t used them yet, but they can radically change” the situation on the field, said General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the joint forces operation Tavria.

The cluster bombs are highly controversial munitions, banned by more than 100 countries due to the long-lasting risk they pose to civilians. Explosions from these devices indiscriminately scatter hundreds of shells over a wider area, some of which may not detonate on impact.

Biden defended his decision to send the weapons to Kiev over fears that Ukrainian troops are low on ammunition as they attempt a large-scale counteroffensive against Russian forces to recapture the territory. US and Ukrainian officials have argued that the cluster munitions could help break through Russian defenses and constitute a “breakthrough” in the war.

But Washington lawmakers and human rights groups have expressed concern about the move, arguing the bombs will threaten the safety of civilians. US officials, meanwhile, said they have received assurances from Ukrainian officials that they will not use the munitions in areas with civilian presence. According to Sims, Ukraine has “no interest in using cluster munitions in close proximity to the civilian population, unlike the Russians”. “The Russians – added the general – have used these weapons against civilians, it is a substantial difference compared to what the Ukrainians intend to do”. Kiev “wants to use cluster munitions in a tactical environment, against Russians and not against civilians”.

Russia

Russia will give a proportionate response to the potential use of cluster munitions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Moscow Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. “Russia is aware of the dangers that cluster munitions pose to the civilian population. That is why it has never used them during the special military operation. However, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine decides to use munitions of this type, it will be forced to give a proportionate response,” he told International Life. The Tax reports it.

Pentagon: “Wagner no longer participates significantly in field operations”

The Wagner group no longer participates significantly in military operations in Ukraine. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder. “At this stage, we don’t see Wagner forces intervening significantly in support of combat operations in Ukraine,” he said.