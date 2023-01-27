To get to the end of the war in Ukraine “very quickly” it is enough for US President Joe Biden to “give instructions” to Kiev to this effect. This was stated by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, quoting the words of Donald Trump. Of course, “it’s not a matter of a day, or even two”, but what the Kiev regime does “is to a large extent in Washington’s hands”, he said. But right now it is clear that the American president “doesn’t want to use his influence” over Ukraine to bring about an end to the conflict, but on the contrary “has chosen the path of sending more weapons to Ukraine”.

Peskov then denounced that the United States has been “demonising” the Wagner group for years, against which they announced sanctions yesterday. The Kremlin spokesman called the accusations against the private militia founded by Evegeny Prigozhin, linked to Vladimir Putin, unfounded.

“Yesterday was not the first time you and I heard statements from Washington demonizing the private military company Wagner,” Peskov said, answering a question about militia activities in Africa and Ukraine. “It’s been going on for many years. At the same time, these statements, as a rule, are baseless. You and I have never seen or read rational reasoning.”

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on the claims specific to the Wagner group’s involvement in the CAR: “This too seems quite baseless. There is no evidence, no leads, nothing has been presented to the public. This devalues ​​so much the significance of the statements coming from Washington is significant”.