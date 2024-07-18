The intensity of the war between Ukraine and Russia is set to increase dramatically in the near future. This is the warning launched by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a letter addressed to the head of the European Council Charles Michel on the day when Russia does not rule out the deployment of nuclear weapons. According to Orban, the European Union should “restore diplomatic channels with Russia while maintaining contacts with Ukraine”.

“I propose to start a discussion – writes Orban – taking into account the following proposals: while maintaining the current high-level political contacts with Ukraine, we should restore direct lines of diplomatic communication with Russia and re-establish such direct contacts in our political communication.”

The ‘peace mission 5.0’

Orban’s request comes at the end of what he called his “peace mission 5.0”. As soon as he assumed the rotating presidency of the EU, the Hungarian prime minister undertook – even without any EU mandate – a five-stage trip that started in Kiev where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, continued – amid controversy – to Moscow where he spoke (without success) with Vladimir Putin, and then to Beijing, Washington and Florida where he was welcomed at Donald Trump’s residence in Mar a Lago.

Zelensky Opens Up to Russia but Moscow: “Subhuman”

An opening to dialogue with Moscow also came Monday from Ukrainian President Zelensky, who announced that he is preparing a second peace summit for November, opening the door to Russia’s participation. The first summit organized by Kiev, which took place last month in Switzerland without any Kremlin representatives, ended without any concrete results. “I believe that there should be Russian representatives at the second summit,” Zelensky said.

An opening that Russia has now closed the door on, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who, as reported by Tass, stated that it cannot be “a subhuman” who orders Russia to which conferences to participate.