The explosion on the Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia, further raises tensions at a crucial stage of the war in Ukraine. Moscow promises a response to what it defines as a terrorist attack, Kiev maintains a partial reserve on the attack while receiving the green light from the United States for operations of this type. “It is not up to us to decide the legitimacy of their targets, the Ukrainians decide their targetsthey are fighting for their country, Crimea is Ukraine,” said White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Few words, but of considerable specific weight: if in the recent past Kiev’s allies have shown perplexity and little approval for actions in Russian territory, hitting Crimean infrastructures – such as the Kerch bridge – appears legitimate without a shadow of a doubt. “We have made it clear to the Ukrainians that we do not encourage and support attacks inside Russian territory – Kirby added – what we are doing is making them able to defend their territory and repel Russian aggression on Ukrainian soil, and Crimea is Ukrainian soil”.

For Russia, the watchword here is ‘terrorism’. “For sure there will be a response from Russia. The Defense Ministry is preparing the appropriate responses,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the “terrorist attack” on the bridge. Putin appealed to the “regional leaders and federal authorities to lend all necessary assistance to the injured girl (her parents originally from the Belgorod region died in the attack, ed.) And to her family”.

“The attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kiev regime. This regime is terrorist and has all the characteristics of an international organized crime group. Decisions are made by Ukrainian officials and military with the direct participation of intelligence agencies and American and British politicians. The United States and Great Britain are responsible for the structure of this terrorist state”, the words of the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Telegram.

Few details from Kiev for now. The Ukrainian security services (SBU) will “surely reveal all the details of the organization” of the explosions that hit the Crimean bridge “after our victory”, said SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko, interviewed by Rbc-Ukraine. “We are watching with interest how one of the symbols of Putin’s regime has once again failed to withstand the military load,” he adds. The attack was carried out by “naval drones”, Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram, stressing that the type of equipment and where it is produced would be kept secret. “It is better to act and not reveal photos of our production facilities – he adds – production has been increased over 100 times in some sectors compared to last year”. “We need more drones and we will have more.”

WHEAT AGREEMENT, USA REJECTS THE CHOICE OF MOSCOW

“Irresponsible and dangerous”. This is how Kirby described Russia’s decision to withdraw from the wheat deal, underlining that it “will worsen food insecurity, putting at risk millions of vulnerable people around the world“. Kirby recalled that the initiative was “crucial” to bring down food prices “which had risen following the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

THE MISSION OF CARDINAL ZUPPI

The White House confirms that Joe Biden will meet Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi at the White House. “Cardinal Zuppi is coming to Washington at the request of Pope Francis – reads a statement from the White House spokeswoman -. President Biden and Cardinal Zuppi will discuss the widespread suffering caused by Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine”. “They will also discuss the efforts of the United States and the Holy See to provide humanitarian aid to those affected – concludes the statement – and the focus of the Papal Throne on the repatriation of Ukrainian children forcibly deported by Russian officials”.