“Ukraine has switched to a defensive operation. The goal is to inflict very heavy losses on Russia”. Kiev's strategy in the war against Russia has changed and is the General Olkesandr Syrsky, new head of the armed forces, to illustrate the general tactics. “Ukraine has switched to a defensive operation, which consists in inflicting the greatest possible number of losses on Russia in an increasingly technological war,” the general says in an interview with German TV Zdf. “The role of drones in this war has become more and more important, day by day, and the use of these means is intensifying on both sides,” Syrsky says.

The general, who replaced Valerii Zaluzhny, denies the reconstructions and portraits that define him as a commander ready to do anything to reach the objective: “A soldier's life is the highest good, I am ready to retreat from a position so as not to sacrifice all my men. In this war, which I knew would be very long since 2014, Russia's losses are 7-8 times higher than those of Ukraine, Russian commanders use the tactic of assaults with 'cannon fodder'”.

The goal always remains the same: “Everything is linked to the fact that we have to end the war by reaching our borders. No other options are taken into consideration, simply because we have no choice. We are stable, we are strong. We lack support, we lack ammunition and equipment”.

Syrsky has been at the front in the last few hours, as President Volodymyr Zelensky explains, who in a message on Telegram guarantees “maximum attention and maximum support” for Avdiivka, Kupyansk and Lyman. “Commander Syrskyi and Defense Minister Umerov reached the hot spots on the front line and reported. Existing problems are being resolved: units are being integrated, reinforcements are being sent. There will be further shipments of drones and means of warfare electronics. The command posts are being reinforced”, summarizes Zelensky.